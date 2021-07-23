PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine Sells 3,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $122,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arnold J. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $120,785.00.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

