Morris Prychidny Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,603 shares in the company, valued at C$619,346.97.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$77.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

