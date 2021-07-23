Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 152,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$26,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,657,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,540,059.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton acquired 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton acquired 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton bought 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$43.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

