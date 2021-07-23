PDT Partners LLC Sells 60,494 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $907.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

