Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $146.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.