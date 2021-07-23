EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 472.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.