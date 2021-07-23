West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 5,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $373.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.75 and a one year high of $377.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

