Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

