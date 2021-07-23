Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 969 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,027% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.91 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

