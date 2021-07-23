Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.55. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.