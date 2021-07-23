Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 1,575.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,525 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

