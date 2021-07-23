Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 72,300 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 634.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

