Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

