Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $314.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.18. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

