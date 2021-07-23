Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,933 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 705.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $146.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

