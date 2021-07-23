Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

NMG stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.