Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

