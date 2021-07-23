Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised by Analyst

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

SARTF stock opened at $571.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $313.50 and a twelve month high of $574.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

