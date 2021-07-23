Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.