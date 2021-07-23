Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given “Top Pick” Rating at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £516.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

