Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

