Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Decreased by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

