Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO Sells 1,887 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ICE opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.