Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

FRPT stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

