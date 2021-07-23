Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

