First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

