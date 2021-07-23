Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

DT stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $4,954,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

