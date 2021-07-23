Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

