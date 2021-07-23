Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

