PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 35,463 Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Chiasma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

CHMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

