72,594 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

