Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,936 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

