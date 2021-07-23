Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.78 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.