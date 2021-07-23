Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.98 million, a PE ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

