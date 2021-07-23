AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

WING opened at $167.82 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

