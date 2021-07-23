Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

