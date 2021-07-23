Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.