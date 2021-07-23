HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of HNI worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HNI by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in HNI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,467 shares of company stock worth $929,558. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

