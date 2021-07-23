InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of InterDigital worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

