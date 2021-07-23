AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

