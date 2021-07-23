SG Americas Securities LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.