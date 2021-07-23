AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

