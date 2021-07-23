Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 63,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Gentex worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

