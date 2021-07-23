HRT Financial LP Invests $701,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after buying an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

