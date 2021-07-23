Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $72.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

