Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.07 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $340.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

