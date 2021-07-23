Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 37.52%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $883.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

