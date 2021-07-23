CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

