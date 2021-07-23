Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $93.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $7,616,000.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

