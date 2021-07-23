U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.24. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 2,910 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

